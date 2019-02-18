Berkeley woman injured after flipping car in presumed DUI crash

A 55-year-old Berkeley woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after overturning her vehicle in the Elmwood neighborhood in what police believe was a DUI crash, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Lt. Kevin Reece said only the driver was injured in the crash. She was taken to regional trauma center Highland Hospital in Oakland for treatment.

Police were called Saturday at about 9:45 p.m. when the woman struck a retaining wall and a parked vehicle at Benvenue Avenue and Russell Street, Reece said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to Reece.

No further information was immediately available.