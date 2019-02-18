Driver strikes pedestrian in North Berkeley crash

A driver struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Sunday night in North Berkeley, authorities report.

Officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to Rose and Henry streets after getting reports of an injury accident, said Berkeley Police Lt. Dave Lindenau.

According to emergency traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the pedestrian sustained head trauma and was unresponsive when authorities arrived.

The pedestrian, who sustained significant injuries, was taken to Highland Hospital, while the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Lindenau said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, said Lindenau.

No other details were immediately available.