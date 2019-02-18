Update: Stranger grabs girl, 17, on UC Berkeley campus

A 17-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger Sunday afternoon on the UC Berkeley campus, authorities report.

At 3:30 p.m., the girl was walking east on Hilgard Way, not far from Oxford Street, when “she felt a tug on her coat and a full hand grab of her right buttock,” according to the University of California Police Department.

The girl told police “the suspect meticulously moved her coat out of the way in order to complete the crime,” according to a prepared statement from UCPD, and that the stranger touched her over her clothing.

After the battery, UCPD said, the girl turned to see the stranger “walking behind her approximately an arm’s length away.” She was afraid to confront him, so she continued on her walk to Dwinelle Hall and met up with people she knew, according to police.

At some point, the stranger stopped following her. The girl called police at 4:20 p.m. to report the crime.

UCPD searched the area but did not find the person responsible.

Police said the person who grabbed the girl was male but released no further description.

The girl who was grabbed is not affiliated with UC Berkeley, UCPD said.

Berkeleyside updated this post shortly after publication with several additional details from UCPD.