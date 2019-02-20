The Berkeley Wire: 02.20.19

- Nancy Skinner makes aggressive push against local development restrictions (LA Times)
- Man tabling for right-wing causes assaulted at Cal (Daily Cal)
- Rechargeable battery company does development deal with Korean firm (Green Car Congress)
- Woman found unconscious remembers nothing (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley suspends professor accused of sexual harassment (San Francisco Chronicle)
- An indigenous supper club emerges (Oakland Magazine)
- Rita Moreno's lifelong quest for non-stereotypical work (East Bay Express)
- A Dozen Cousins wants to bring healthy eating to wider audience (East Bay Express)