UC Berkeley police arrest 3 after armed carjacking, assault, robbery

UC Berkeley campus police have arrested three people — including a 14-year-old — after an armed robbery, assault and carjacking on Grizzly Peak Boulevard on Monday night.

One of the suspects shot a gun into the air “to gain quick compliance” during the robbery, which took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Grizzly Peak north of Signpost 14, according to a prepared statement released Wednesday by the University of California Police Department.

According to UCPD, one person held the gun while three others “assaulted the victims and robbed them of their cell phones and keys to their vehicle.”

The robbery involved three victims, police said. One sustained minor injuries during the assault. None of the victims were UC Berkeley students.

The robbers left the scene in two vehicles: the one they took during the carjacking and the one they had arrived in.

UCPD used the victim’s phone to track the assailants into Oakland. Campus police then worked with the Oakland Police Department, which arrested one person in that city.

UCPD conducted further investigation in Oakland, which led to two more arrests, police said. The victims identified all three arrestees as the people from the carjacking, according to police.

One additional suspect has yet to be arrested, said Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez, UCPD spokesman.

According to online booking records, police arrested Emerson Diaz, 19, of Oakland and Jorge Arias-Cordova, 18, of Berkeley early Tuesday morning.

Hernandez said police also arrested a 14-year-old from Oakland. No further information was available about that arrest due to privacy laws that protect minors.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, shooting the gun into the air and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to jail records. He is being held on $255,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail.

Arias-Cordova was arrested on suspicion of robbery, carjacking and vehicle theft. He is being held at Berkeley Jail on $100,000. Both young men are set for arraignment Thursday morning at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, according to court records online.

Hernandez said carjacking cases are infrequent in UCPD’s jurisdiction.

During his 14 years with the agency, he said, “I can only think of a few.”