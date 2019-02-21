Got a local event? Post it to Berkeleyside’s free, self-serve Events Calendar

If you’re organizing an event and want to get the word out — and why wouldn’t you want to — post it to the Berkeleyside Events Calendar.

Getting your event in front of Berkeleyside’s thousands of readers is easy — simply click the “Add An Event” button at the top right hand corner of the calendar.

And it’s free. (For a small fee you can make your event stand out more by giving it featured status.)

Reach Berkeleyside’s Events Calendar by clicking the Events tab on the site menu.

The calendar, which is powered by a platform called SpinGo, consistently gets very high readership. Berkeleyside reporters also peruse the calendar when selecting events to include in our weekend It List — so it’s a good place to be for many reasons.

And if you’re looking for ideas of where to go and what to do yourself, remember to bookmark the calendar.

There are two settings to choose from for viewing the event listings. Toggle between the two buttons located to the right of the date to choose your favorite: events listed on lines or organized in a grid of boxes. Both are pictured below. (The little pin takes you to a map.)