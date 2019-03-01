UCPD makes felony arrest in assault caught on video on UC Berkeley campus

Campus police have announced an arrest in the felony assault case involving a man caught on video punching another man on the UC Berkeley campus last week.

The University of California Police Department announced the arrest by email at 2:10 p.m. Friday. Police said UCPD arrested Zachary Greenberg on a warrant involving a Feb. 19 assault on Sproul Plaza. Police said last week that they had identified the suspect in the case but did not release his name until Friday.

Videos of the incident went viral last week after they were shared by conservative groups and figures calling the assault a leftist attack on students’ free speech. UC Berkeley has said that neither man is a Cal student.

According to UCPD, an Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Greenberg’s arrest Friday. He was booked into jail at 1 p.m., UCPD said.

“UCPD will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges,” UCPD wrote in the prepared statement. “Once the matter is presented and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, additional information will be made available regarding a charging decision.”

According to jail records online, Greenberg was arrested in Berkeley at 12:18 p.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with force likely to produce great bodily injury. His city of residence was not immediately available.

The 28-year-old is being held with a bail of $30,000 and is set for arraignment Monday, according to jail records online.

Greenberg is being held at Glenn Dyer Jail in Oakland, according to records online.

