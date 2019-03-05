Berkeley man found to have stolen gun after bike stop downtown

Berkeley police arrested a convicted drug dealer over the weekend and linked him to a stolen gun, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities report.

Berkeley police stopped Samuel Robinson at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Shattuck Avenue and Kittredge Street in downtown Berkeley as he rode a bicycle on the sidewalk, said Berkeley Police Lt. Peter Hong. That’s a violation of the Berkeley Municipal Code, he added.

Robinson was on searchable probation due to a conviction for selling marijuana, Hong said.

When police searched Robinson, they found more than 20 grams of marijuana and more than 60 grams of methamphetamine, which is equal to more than 600 individual doses, according to BPD. Police arrested Robinson and took him to Berkeley Jail.

Further investigation led to a warrant search of Robinson’s apartment in South Berkeley. At the apartment, police seized a stolen semiautomatic handgun, heroin and $1,600 cash, Hong said.

Robinson remains in custody, at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, with a bail of $140,000, according to court records online.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and receiving stolen property. Three of those are felony counts, according to court records online.

He entered not guilty pleas in the case Monday. His next hearing is scheduled for March 12 at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, according to Alameda County Superior Court records online.

Robinson’s past convictions include the sale or transportation of marijuana in 2015, according to court records.