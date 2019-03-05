Escuela Bilingüe Internacional launches new opportunity for non-Spanish speakers with international baccalaureate middle year program

This story is brought to you by Escuela Bilingüe Internacional.

Escuela Bilingüe Internacional (EBI) is launching a new opportunity for non-Spanish speakers who, starting in the fall of 2019, can enroll in the school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years program (MYP).

Come August, Escuela Bilingüe Internacional — the only Spanish/English bilingual IB school in the East Bay authorized to offer both the PYP and MYP, with a PK-1st grade campus in Oakland and a 2nd-8th grade campus in Emeryville — will be saying bienvenidos to its first cohort of sixth graders with limited or no prior Spanish experience. Students with demonstrated strength in academics and a curiosity for language and culture are encouraged to apply to EBI’s academically rigorous, international program and become inspired to make connections between their studies and the real world.

EBI’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Program (MYP)

The backbone of the EBI middle school program is the IB MYP. The MYP provides a framework of learning that encourages students to become innovative, critical and reflective thinkers. EBI is the only school in the East Bay that is authorized to offer both the Primary Years Program (PYP) and the MYP. The IB curriculum focuses on developing internationally minded young people who will thrive in a diverse, changing world with character and empathy.

The Escuela Bilingüe Internacional philosophy

Our language-immersion model, coupled with the IB MYP, reflect the school’s core values of diversity, bilingualism, character, international mindedness and educational excellence . All of our middle-school students take classes in Spanish and classes in English, which provides them the opportunity to have a rich bilingual experience that is both academic and full of real-world communication.

There are myriad proven cognitive and social benefits to learning in a second language. Becoming proficient in another language is a wonderful way to have a foot in multiple worlds and experience cultures first-hand, such as reading world-class literature in its original language. The richness of language and curriculum is further enhanced at EBI by our teachers, who represent 15 different countries with different linguistic and cultural roots.

The new curriculum is structured for students to study subjects in Spanish as a cohort for 25% of their time and then join the balance of students in the regular Middle Years program for subjects taught in English.

As students’ language skills progress, they may be eligible to take additional courses in Spanish starting in the 7th grade. All students consistently study English-speaking subjects together.

The benefits of speaking Spanish

Across the world, Mandarin, English and Spanish are the most widely spoken languages. Spanish is the most spoken non-English language in the United States and California. In a state like California, where 38% of the population speak Spanish, having a deep understanding of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking people just makes sense.

“Being multilingual is no longer just a nice add-on, it really is now a prerequisite for success in the global economy. Our language program, combined with our focus on STEM and our designated design lab, truly make this an outstanding opportunity for students,” says Head of Middle School, Daniel Nube.

