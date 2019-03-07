Map: Injury crashes with cyclists or pedestrians in Berkeley in February

Berkeley police handled at least 24 crashes in February that resulted in injuries to cyclists or pedestrians, according to preliminary data obtained by Berkeleyside.

That includes 14 crashes where drivers struck pedestrians and 10 involving cyclists. Berkeleyside put them on a map.*

Both categories were down from January, which saw 19 crashes resulting in pedestrian injuries and 11 resulting in injuries to cyclists, according to BPD.

Three of the 14 collisions that resulted in injuries to pedestrians were listed as hit-and-run crashes, according to BPD data.

Sixteen of the February crashes took place when it was dark, while the other eight took place during daylight.

Let Berkeleyside know about serious crashes using the tips form

Pedestrian injuries were up significantly this year compared to February 2018, when police handled just six.

Crashes involving cyclists were about the same as last year, when BPD had 12.

The circumstances of most of the crashes, and the degree of the associated injuries, were not immediately available. BPD did confirm Tuesday that a 67-year-old man struck by a driver in North Berkeley in February remains in the hospital but is now in stable condition.

Annual data

According to pedestrian and bike collision data from 2017, the most recent full-year data available from the Transportation Injury Mapping System, the most common primary collision factor in Berkeley is for pedestrian right-of-way violations (27%), followed by unsafe speed (13%) and improper turning (11%). That year, about 9% of the incidents were listed as pedestrian violations.

Out of 259 collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists that year, three people were killed and 271 were injured. The bulk of the injury collisions (53%) were in the least severe category, listed as “complaint of pain.” Sixteen collisions (6%) were listed as severe, while the rest resulted in “other visible” injuries (40%).

Of the 274 people injured or killed in those collisions, 50% were cyclists and 45% were pedestrians. The others were drivers or passengers. About 60% of the people who were injured were male and 39% were female. Gender was not stated in the remainder of the collisions.

More resources

Want to dig deeper into traffic safety data? Check out these resources.

* Please note: BPD said its list may be incomplete because not all the reports are done and because some of the incidents are tracked separately. Bike crashes could potentially involve fixed objects or the roadway rather than vehicles.