The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of March 8-10

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO Joseph Shabalala, then a teenager, founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the early 1960s. He used his hometown’s name – Ladysmith – to honor his family’s history, the word “black” to reference the strongest of all farm animals, the black ox, and the Zulu word “mambazo,” which means chopping axe, as a symbol of the group’s ability to clear the path to success. The group sings a traditional music called isicathamiya, which originated in the mines of South Africa. The group came to global fame with Paul Simon’s Graceland album, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo have also recorded with Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Melissa Etheridge and many others. They’ll be singing at the Freight & Salvage on Saturday and twice on Sunday. Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

OVERSIZE QUARTET Matt Zebley’s Oversize Quartet consists of Zebley on alto sax and alto clarinet, Erik Jekabson on trumpet, Dany Lubin-Laden on trombone, Dan Zemelman on piano, Fred Randolph on bass and Colin McDaniel on drums (that’s six people – oversized quartet, get it?). According to the California Jazz Conservatory, where the six will be playing on Saturday, Zebley’s “lyrical, unique and deeply emotional music is propelled by a variety of modern jazz grooves.” Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m., Rendon Hall, Fiddler Annex, 2040 Addison St.

STEAM FOR GIRLS The Berkeley City Club Conservancy, dedicated to preserving Julia Morgan’s wonderful building, is hosting a free STEAM enrichment program for high school girls on Sunday (Morgan was the first accredited woman architect in California). An extraordinary range of speakers educated in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) will encourage young women to look at careers in STEAM fields. Among the speakers are an economist, a sustainable farmer, a professional dancer (who is changing career to be a doctor), a senior data scientist from Netflix, a blacksmith, a civil and environmental engineer from EBMUD, an archaeologist, and an astrophysicist. The afternoon event on Sunday is free, but registration is required (space is limited). Sunday, March 10, 1:30-4 p.m., Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Ave.

CREATIVITY UNHOUSED The Expressions Gallery is opening “Creativity Unhoused,” an exhibition dealing with multiple aspects of homelessness in our community. The participating artists – housed and unhoused – are drawn from members of the community who have either experienced homelessness directly or been touched by the plight of the homeless. Participation of the homeless artists has been organized by First They Came for the Homeless, which is sponsoring the exhibition. The exhibition will run through May 24. Opening reception on Saturday, March 9, 6-8 p.m., Expressions Gallery, 2035 Ashby Ave.

MUTINY ON THE BAY How hardcore are you? Hardcore enough for a full day of hardcore and punk music? That’s what 924 Gilman is bringing to West Berkeley on Saturday, for what the famed all-ages venue promises to turn into an annual festival. Mutiny on the Bay, hosted by record label Wide Eyed Noise, features 17 West Coast bands. “Cell Rot” not your style? Come mosh to “Strife” or “Fury” instead.

