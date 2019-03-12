Opinion: RV dwellers are Berkeley residents, too, and deserve to be treated with respect

My wife and I have lived and worked in Berkeley for more than eight years. I am an engineer and she is a pet care specialist.

After being priced out of a rental we had lived in for many years, we decided that the only way we were going to survive after retirement was to save every penny we could. We could no longer hand over half our earnings to a landlord. This led us to living in a recreational vehicle that we purchased shortly after realizing our situation.

RV life

Living in an RV was not a choice we made lightly. We understood that the community sees “homelessness” more as a social cancer than it does an economic problem. We are both at midlife and creeping up on being senior citizens. To live this way, one must part with many of the things typical homeowners take for granted. We gave away or sold almost all of our belongings to make room for the things we must have to be healthy. We sold the car, furniture, entertainment systems, appliances, clothing, personal items, sentimental items, and more. We hold on to very little that isn’t functional. Sentimental belongings are few. Living like this leaves little room for privacy, indoor exercise, and to some degree, comfort. This is not an easy life. The sacrifices we make are far more than anyone not living this way could imagine or understand. We maintain all functions of our vehicle, mechanical and living. The streets are loud and dirty, and people look at us as though we are felons.

We are more subject to the weather than those living in a permanent structure, although we are better off than those without a roof and bed. Our home is organized, clean and highly functional for what we do. We pay income tax to for both the federal and state governments. We pay for insurance (life, health). We pay taxes on the RV. We pay for garbage and waste disposal. We pay for water. This is not a free ride. Cheaper, yes. But not free. We are not trying to cheat the system, we’re trying to survive it.

Some general facts: We create less garbage due to the demands of space. What garbage we do create is recycled to the extent that we only have one five-gallon-sized bag of garbage each week which we dispose of properly. All plastics, metals, glass, paper and batteries are recycled at Berkeley Recycling. As a member of the RV community, we urge our neighbors to discard their garbage in much the same manner. When in the area, we find that our neighbors on Harrison and Eighth Street are predominately respectful of the area where they are parked. We don’t see garbage left in the area by RVers. We use our sanitation facilities onboard and go to dumping stations in the area for proper disposal. I would urge our neighbors to not use their onboard sanitation if unable to go to a dumping facility. Under no circumstances should anyone dump raw sewage in unauthorized locations. This is unsanitary, unacceptable and makes things harder for all of us.

We take up a total of 280 square feet. At all times. All of our belongings are within the confines of our vehicle. We use 70 gallons of water a week, yet we are clean, fed, and hydrated. We use far less electricity than a brick and mortar home, out of necessity. We look to renewable energies to help sustain our needs. Even with moving on a daily basis we use less fuel than a typical family-owned vehicle. Conservation isn’t an effort, it is a way of life. We keep our RV up to the environmental and safety standards of California. In total, we consume far less and pollute far less than the standard household.

We do not wish to be in the way, however, there are few places we can park that don’t upset or inconvenience businesses and residents. If we could establish daytime off-street parking and then be allowed to park on streets that are predominantly empty at night this would get us out of the way and keep us moving. If you live in an RV then you are inclined to move, often. It is the life we’ve chosen over complete homelessness. If given designated locations to park day and/or night we would be happy to move out of the way.

This is the United States of America. Progress has been made through innovation and sacrifice. We are being innovative. We have made sacrifices just to work and live here in Berkeley. We have the right to do so. We do not depend on government services. We feed and clothe ourselves. In most cases, we are patrons of the businesses that want us to leave. We have found a way to be independent without being a weight on our government nor our economy.

To offer jobs that do not allow for one to live in the same communities as our places of work is counter-productive and counter-intuitive. To only offer over-priced housing lends to the same thought. The plan is for Berkeley to enforce the law against parking on the streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. for more than one hour at a time. This attacks the RV community at a time of day when we are causing the fewest issues. It is during the day that parking has business owners upset, and for good reason. I find enforcing this outdated law to be dismissive and irresponsible to the citizens of Berkeley. And yes, we are citizens. I voted for Mayor Jesse Arreguín and for Councilwoman Rashi Kesarwani. I am involved with community-driven programs such as CERT. We have volunteered at various shelters in the area. We are active members of this community and deserve to be treated as such. Without penalty or charge.