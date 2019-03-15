Remembering Geores W. Buttner-Clevenger, a man of many passions

Geores W. Buttner-Clevenger, a long-time resident of Berkeley, CA , died on Dec. 24, 2018, at his home in Berkeley. He was 82.

Geores was born in Oakland. He was employed for 19 years at Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley and Livermore, retiring at the age of 51 to pursue his artistic interests, adding many artistic touches to his Berkeley home.

He spent many early years competing in amateur tennis, then later in life took up running with Lake Merritt Joggers and Striders (LMJS). At age 66, he took up the challenge to run the entire length of Route 66 which he accomplished in a very unique way. He did it solo, which included biking it, driving it and running it.

Then, at age 69, he repeated the same feat on Route 69; from Port Arthur, TX , to Alpert Lea Lake, MN.

He was also a long-time member of the Dolphin South End Running club (DSE) in San Francisco, doing his last run with them just two weeks before he passed.

His artistic interests included portrait painting, pen and ink drawings of native plants and endangered animal species. He also did pen and ink drawings of chamber music musicians while listening to their music and would then have them sign his drawings.

He was also a poet belonging to the Ina Coolbrith Poetry Circle, and recited many of his poems at local venues.

Geores was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 8, 2019 at St. Alban’s Parish Hall, 1501 Washington Ave., Albany, CA.