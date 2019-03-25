Berkeley police release video, ask for help to find sexual battery suspect

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a woman on University Avenue in West Berkeley in February, authorities report. They released a video Monday and have asked for the public’s help to identify him.

Scroll down for the video and safety tips

Police said the 36-year-old Berkeley woman was walking in the 1300 block of University Avenue, near Curtis Street, at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 when a stranger grabbed her buttocks as she started to enter a building. According to the video, the woman pushed the man after he grabbed her and he walked away.

Witnesses described the man as 20-30 years old and 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with a medium build, police said. He had light facial hair and wore a black hooded top.

Police ask anyone with information to call BPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5717.

The video appears below. It includes several clips that show the man at the time of the battery and shortly afterward.

Police said this type of crime is infrequent in Berkeley, but shared several safety tips, particularly for traveling at night:

Travel with a group when possible and avoid dark or deserted areas

Keep an eye out for open businesses or other people who might help you if necessary

Always be aware of your surroundings