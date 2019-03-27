Berkeley police investigate fight between man with chain and man with knife

Two men were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after attacking each other with a knife and chain, police report.

One of the men was stabbed and the other man sustained an injury after being struck with a chain, according to Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman.

White said officers responded to the 1700 block of Shattuck Avenue, near Virginia Street, at 8:10 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

“At the scene, officers found one adult male with a stab wound to his torso and another adult male with a head injury after being hit with a chain,” White said in a prepared statement. “It appears that the two men had an altercation just prior to the incident.”

The case remains under investigation, White said. Neither man’s age or city of residence was available prior to publication.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.