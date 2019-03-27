The world’s most curated garage sale? Alice Waters and her daughter to sell their cast-offs

Good taste should permeate this garage sale flea market.

Alice Waters and her daughter, Fanny Singer, will be selling their “treasures and bargains,” and even some of “Alice’s hats” at a “flea market” they are hosting Sunday outside the famed Chez Panisse.

Could one of those iconic copper egg spoons, which retail for about $400, be for sale?

It might, as Singer sells those implements at Permanent Collection, the line of clothing, accessories and objects she founded in 2016 with Mariah Nielson.

“Permanent Collection offers instant heirlooms: understated yet indispensable clothing, accessories and design objects that will never go out of style,” states the company’s website.

Details about what will be for sale are scant, but Singer says on her Instagram that there will be “vintage and designer clothes, antiques, crafts, ephemera and more.” Waters will even wield a pen to sign books, posters and hats.

The flea market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chez Panisse, 1517 Shattuck Ave. (near Vine), Berkeley.