The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of March 29-31

ZAKIR HUSSEIN Tabla player Zakir Hussein joins an international cast of performers to celebrate the 100th anniversary of of the late Ustad Allarakha, Hussein’s father, on Sunday for Cal Performances’ Masters of Percussion program. The program explores the diverse range of traditional North Indian drumming, along with the rhythms of popular and folk music from around the world. Here’s what Rolling Stone had to say about Hussain: “There seems to be no limit to the versatility of Ustad Zakir Hussain.” Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Zellerbach Hall.

JUST LIKE A WOMAN Bay Area vocalist Rhonda Benin is producer and founder of the annual Women’s History Month show Just Like a Woman, a tribute to Bay Area women in music, Saturday at the Freight & Salvage. At this year’s Just Like a Woman, Benin will be joined by Maria Muldaur, Kim Nalley, Sandy Cressman, Tia Carroll, Lady Sunrise and Niecey Robinson. All that, plus the Lillian Armstrong Tribute Band: Tammy Hall, Ruth Davies, Ruth Price and Kristen Strom. Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

BACH AND SONS Of course you knew that Johann Sebastian Bach was born on March 31 (in 1685 – 334 years ago). What better way to celebrate his birthday on Sunday than a concert with two works by JS Bach, as well as works by sons Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Johann Christian Bach (sadly nothing by Bach’s 21st and most illegitimate son, PDQ Bach) performed by MUSA (left). MUSA – Laura Rubinstein-Salzedo, baroque violin, Gretchen Claassen, baroque cello, and Derek Tam, harpsichord – focuses on “historically informed” performances of Baroque and Classical repertoire, as well as new music for period instruments. Sunday, March 31, 4:30 p.m., Hardymon Hall @ The Jazz School, 2087 Addison St.

ORCHESTRA GOLD Fronted by the Malian singer and dancer Mariam Diakité, Orchestra Gold plays its original stew of African-inspired rock and soul music at Ashkenaz on Friday night. Drawing deeply on Mali’s musical history, Orchestra Gold blends analog, rhythmic dance music together with elements of psychedelic soul. And Diakité promises “a very special dance class” before the show, featuring live drumming with Malian musicians. Friday, March 29, 8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

CAL WOMEN’S LAX It’s Senior Day on Sunday for the Golden Bear’s women’s lacrosse team. Nine seniors will be facing Arizona State at noon for the final regular season home match of the season, at Cal Memorial Stadium. If the last outing against ASU is any indication, Sunday’s match could be a thriller: Cal defeated the Sun Devils 12-11 in overtime in Tempe, scoring twice in the final two minutes of regulation to take the contest to an extra period. Sunday, March 31, 12 p.m., Cal Memorial Stadium.

