Pedestrian in critical condition after South Berkeley crash

A pedestrian was in critical condition Tuesday night after a driver struck him in South Berkeley, authorities report.

The crash took place at 10:20 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Adeline Street, said Lt. Kevin Reece of the Berkeley Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland for treatment, he said.

BPD called out its Fatal Accident Investigation Team due to the severity of the crash.

Reece said the driver is cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.

“All directions of MLK and Adeline will be closed for the next several hours,” Reece said.

Berkeleyside will provide additional information when it is available.