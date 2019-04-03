Reader reports dead steelhead trout in Codornices Creek after garbage truck fire

A garbage truck caught fire in North Berkeley on Wednesday morning, resulting in massive amounts of foam in the streets, according to reports from community members and the Berkeley Fire Department.

One community member told Berkeleyside the foam made its way into Codornices Creek and appears to have caused a number of steelhead trout to die.

Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Brian Harryman said Engine 2 responded to the 1600 block of Rose Street — between California Street and McGee Avenue — for the report of the fire at 9:55 a.m. When firefighters got on scene four minutes later, they found a city of Berkeley garbage truck on fire.

Harryman said an unknown material inside the garbage chute was burning and was “extremely difficult to put out.” It appeared something inside the compactor caught fire, he said, causing everything else inside the truck to burn. The fire then spread to the truck itself.

Firefighters were forced to use water and foam to extinguish the blaze, he said. The truck had to empty its load into the street “to achieve complete extinguishment,” Harryman said.

“These garbage fires are always super messy,” he said. Sometimes fires at the transfer station can burn for hours, he added, “once it gets in that trash — burning and melting everything together.”

Engine 2 ultimately was able to put out the fire, which it declared under control at 11:39 a.m. Firefighters called Public Works to clean up the garbage in the street. Harryman said he did not have an estimate yet as far as the extent of damage to the truck.

The extensive foam in the street became a topic of conversation for community members on private social network NextDoor.

A reader then alerted Berkeleyside on Wednesday night about a significant number of dead fish in Codornices Creek on the Berkeley-Albany border.

He identified the fish as endangered steelhead trout and shared several photographs.

The reader said the fish appeared to have died due to foam in the storm drain. He said he saw the carcasses between San Pablo Avenue and the railroad tracks. (The reader had not heard about the earlier fire when he sent in the tip.)

Another reader later told Berkeleyside he saw dead fish near Fielding Field on the Albany border.

Harryman told Berkeleyside the “Class A” foam firefighters use to put out fires can, unfortunately, “leach down into the creek.” He said BFD did report the incident to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Office of Emergency Services, as required by law.

Berkeleyside has asked Fish and Wildlife for comment and will update this story if it is provided.