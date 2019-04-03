UC Berkeley police report violent robbery on Grizzly Peak

A man taking photographs on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Berkeley Hills early Saturday morning was accosted by five people who stole his cellphone, the University of California Police Department has announced.

The strong-arm robbery happened on Grizzly Peak at Signpost 16 at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, UCPD said in a Nixle alert Wednesday afternoon. Police said they didn’t learn about the incident until Tuesday.

The victim told police he and some friends had been “enjoying the view” on Grizzly Peak when he walked down an embankment on the west side of the road “to take pictures with his phone.”

It was then when two people confronted him, punching and kicking him and ultimately taking his phone, said UCPD. Several other people then “blocked his retreat back up the embankment, so he fled west further down the embankment to escape.”

The photographer was not affiliated with UC Berkeley, UCPD said.

The man sustained bruises and abrasions from the attack, according to police. His age and city of residence were not provided in the prepared statement.

No other suspect information was released.