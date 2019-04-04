Thieves took more than $20K in goods from Berkeley Apple Store in past week

Berkeley police have released photographs of three people investigators say are connected to the theft of more than $20,000 in merchandise from the Fourth Street Apple Store in the past week.

They are asking for the community’s help to identify the individuals who are pictured. The thefts, at 1823 Fourth St., began last week Thursday and continued through Tuesday, police said in a Nixle alert.

The biggest loss took place Monday and involved a $15,000 theft. Tuesday, there was a $5,000 theft, police said. The other two incidents took place last week Thursday, March 28, and involved a $1,200 theft in one case and the theft of three laptops in the other, according to police.

“From video surveillance cameras in the area, we believe these three suspects to be connected with the thefts,” police said in Thursday afternoon’s statement. They did not release any additional information as to how the thefts were carried out.

Police asked anyone with information about the crimes to call BPD’s Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.

The shop has been targeted by burglars, robbers and thieves on multiple occasions. In December, a driver rammed a U-Haul truck into the front window of the store early, shattering the glass but failing to get inside.