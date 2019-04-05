In Her Own Words: An illustrated interview with the women of Oeste

“Women in East Bay Food | In Her Own Words” is a series by Berkeley-based illustrator Kaitlin Strange created for Berkeleyside Nosh. Over the course of several months, Strange interviewed women who work in the East Bay food industry, speaking with them in their places of work, where she was able to get a real insight into their worlds. She felt the best way to share the honesty and passion from their stories was for readers to hear directly from the women themselves, in their own words. If you’re having trouble viewing the story, download the illustrated interview as a PDF. — Sarah Han, Nosh Editor

