Police: Reports of gunshots in 3 Southside Berkeley locations early Friday

UC Berkeley police received reports of 10 gunshots at three Southside locations early Friday morning, according to an alert put out by the University of California Police Department just before 10 a.m.

The first report, which came in at 1:37 a.m., was of six gunshots on the 2500 block of Durant Avenue, near Telegraph Avenue. Witnesses described a male suspect with a gray hoodie discharging a firearm. UCPD does not know whether there was an intended target. The suspect fled in a black Mazda sedan driven southbound on Bowditch Street by a female driver.

Both UCPD and BPD officers responded to the area but no victims came forward or were located.

Shortly afterward, at 2:10 a.m., UCPD received reports of three gunshots on the 2300 block of Piedmont Avenue, near Bancroft Way. Again, UCPD and BPD officers responded and found no victims or suspects.

Then, seven minutes later, at 2:17 a.m., UCPD received another report of one gunshot on the 2500 block of Warring Street, near Dwight Way. Officers found no victims or suspects.

UCPD has asked anyone with information about the crime to call its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-6760.