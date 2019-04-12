The Berkeley Wire: 04.12.19

- Sandy Phillips unretires to curate photography at Berkeley Art Museum (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley ranks 2nd for highest faculty pay among public universities (Daily Californian)
- Berkeley scientists developing birth control pill for men (NBC San Diego)
- Want to explore the libraries on Cal Day? Start here (Berkeley Library News)
- Chekhov’s ‘Three Sisters’ stuck in limbo in delightful ‘Debbie Downers’ in Berkeley (Mercury News)
- At UC Berkeley’s student union, social justice is served (Nation's Restaurant News)
- UC Berkeley scientists developing early warning earthquake system (NBC Bay Area)
- Five Berkeleyans among 2019 Guggenheim winners (UC Berkeley)
- Fire retardant linked to fish deaths in Berkeley creek identified by state Fish and Wildlife (KQED News)