Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, both Berkeley Police and UCPD responded to reports of gunshots on the 2500 block of Durant Avenue. According to UCPD, four individuals have been arrested and there is no indication that there are any involved suspects at large.

On Friday, UCPD received three separate reports of gunshots, including a report from the same block of Durant Avenue (see map above).

Berkeleyside has asked BPD for further information.