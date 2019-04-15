Bahá’ís of Berkeley celebrate Naw Ruz

This is the first in a new Berkeleyside ‘Celebrations’ series, offering a visual taste of cultural and religious festivities that take place in Berkeley.

In North Berkeley, the Bahá’ís gather on the eve of the spring equinox to break their 19-day fast and usher in a new year in accordance with their Badí’ calendar. Located in a home donated by a late Bahá’í member, the local group precede their feast with a devotional and follow their meal with games and an Iranian dance. With this turning of the season, the intention is to reinvigorate individuals’ spiritual practices and to offer a reminder of the role everyone plays in the wellbeing of others.

The Bahá’í faith was was established in 1852, embracing the prophets and teachers of other religions that came before. In conjunction with educators like Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad, the Bahá’ís also worship the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh, two Persian prophets who were prosecuted for laying the groundwork for this new, non-proselytizing religion.

Today, there are more than 5 million Bahá’ís, a population considered one of the most geographically diverse religions in the world, second to Christianity.

While the faith has roots in Iran, member Erin Murphy-Graham says every Bahá’í congregation grows and shifts naturally to reflect the place where it establishes itself. Rituals and interpretations of sacred texts are meant to change.

In Berkeley, for example, Persian rice is served alongside lasagna, and new converts sing together with Iranian refugees and Eritrean immigrants. What is universal, however, is a dedication to gender equality, the elimination of extreme poverty and wealth, and the agreement between religion and science.

Know of a celebration that could be included in this series? Email editors@berkeleyside.com, with subject heading Celebration.