Berkeley police seek driver in hit-and-run where cyclist later died

Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for Lacisha Atkins, a 45-year-old Berkeley woman, in connection with a March hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist, investigators said Monday.

The warrant stems from a March 2 incident, when a driver struck a cyclist at Ashby Avenue and Fulton Street then fled down the road, abandoning the car at Otis Street in South Berkeley.

The cyclist, 75-year-old Julian Curran, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and spent the next few weeks there and in rehab. He died a month later at home.

The Alameda County coroner’s office said Monday that the cause of Curran’s death was acute myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, from coronary artery atherosclerosis. Authorities did not indicate whether Curran’s death was a result of his injuries.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White, department spokesman, said Monday that Atkins “is wanted in connection with the hit and run.” Curran’s death remains under investigation, he said.

BPD asked anyone with information about Atkins’ whereabouts to call the Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.

Last week Curran’s family shared memories with Berkeleyside of the “avid cyclist” and his legacy as a local builder and independent spirit.