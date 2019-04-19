Bizarre elementary school sickness remains unsolved

A day after 50 kids mysteriously fell ill at Malcolm X Elementary School, authorities are still struggling to figure out the cause of the sickness.

The Berkeley Fire Department conducted a host of tests Thursday, finding no evidence of any hazardous substances in the school auditorium where people began getting dizzy that morning. Nobody was found to have a serious illness that required hospitalization.

“We do plan to do more testing tomorrow,” said Charles Burress, Berkeley Unified spokesman, in an email Friday.

A number of people associated with Malcolm X told Berkeleyside there was a sewage leak last week that they suspected could have caused the health issues Thursday.

The school district confirmed the leak, but officials said they don’t believe it could have caused the mass illness. They said students had used the auditorium every day after the leak occurred without getting sick until Thursday.

“A week ago, on Friday, a small amount of matter came out of a sewage pipe in an auditorium closet that was opened up to unclog a toilet on a floor above,” Burress said in an email Thursday afternoon. “The closet area was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and we do not have reason at this time to believe that it could have contributed to this morning’s problem.”

Berkeleyside has asked the district about the process and products used to disinfect the closet.

Although the school was never fully closed down, most children were picked up by their parents after the principal sent a message about the issues, said people who were at the campus Thursday. Several parents said their kids continued reporting headaches and nausea later in the day, with many saying they felt better within a few hours of leaving the school. Two adults experienced symptoms too, according to a BUSD statement.

One student wrote a card to the firefighters who came to test the children and the auditorium, thanking them.

“It was a pleasure hanging out with you,” the student wrote in pencil. “At first we were dropping like flies but we are okay now.”

Become a member Berkeleyside relies on reader support so we can remain free to read for everyone in Berkeley. Become a member and be part of the future of independent, local journalism. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY