The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of April 19-21

EGG HUNT The city’s annual Egg Hunt Extravaganza is on Saturday morning at Willard Park. Egg hunts are organized by age, from one-year-olds at 10 a.m. through to nine- and 10-year-olds at noon. But there’s much more than egg hunts including a petting zoo, a visit with the Spring Bunny, spring-themed arts and crafts, an interactive kid’s carnival with prizes and Bunny Hop Dance lessons. Participating children ($10 each) receive a basket to collect their spring treats. Saturday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Willard Park.

PLANNING YOUR COLLEGE SUCCESS The YMCA Teen Center is holding its annual free college resource fair on Saturday. College representatives will be on hand to talk to students, parents, guardians and community members about their school and services. Scholarship and college admission workshops are available to give high school students a head start on their college planning. Interested students can register in advance. Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m., YMCA-PG&E Teen Center, 2111 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

LAKSHMI RAMGOPAL Multidisciplinary artist Lakshmi Ramgopal (left) will be performing new work from her EP Some Viscera at the Berkeley Art Museum on Saturday. “By turns beautiful and frightening, Ramgopal’s new music looks to birdsong and lullabies to explore childhood and loss,” notes the museum’s description. But wait, there’s more! Ramgopal will guide audience members in building a set from flowers and other botanical items for her to perform among. Violinist Johanna Brock accompanies Ramgopal for the performance. Saturday, April 20, 4:30 p.m., Berkeley Art Museum, 2155 Center St.

BERKELEY EARTH DAY The David Brower Center is partnering with Compassionate Living, Citizens Climate Lobby, and the Downtown Berkeley Association to host a free celebration of the 49th anniversary of Earth Day on Sunday and Monday. Berkeley Earth Day includes vendors of eco-friendly products and services, environmental and adventure films, ongoing activist speakers and panels, and delicious food. The celebration includes two sessions of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, April 22, 6-9:30 p.m., David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way.

BIG SLAM TENNIS Cal women’s tennis hosts archrival Stanford in the Big Slam on Saturday afternoon. 14th-ranked Cal (12-6) goes into the match riding high, with three wins on the trot. But Stanford, ranked fourth nationally, has had only a single loss this season and is undefeated in Pac-12 play. Regular season matches have free admission. Saturday, April 20, 12 p.m., Hellman Tennis Complex.

