The Berkeley Wire: 04.22.19

- Berkeley enforces sidewalk ordinance at 'Here, There' encampment (Daily Cal)
- Cal's Chou Hall is 'greenest academic building in the country' (New York Times)
- Moving to Berkeley from the conservative South (The Bold Italic)
- 'Mom and pol' Jasmine Thai to close in May (Daily Cal)
- Rising anxiety on campuses linked to finances, phones (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Michael Lewis enters the podcast game with 'Against the Rules' (New York Times)
- Are accessary dwelling units the answer to the housing problem? (San Francisco Chronicle)