Berkeley City College evacuated Friday after discovery of white powder

Authorities evacuated Berkeley City College on Friday afternoon in connection with the discovery of white powder in a fourth-floor restroom.

The college, at 2050 Center St. — west of Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley — was evacuated around 1:15 p.m.

According to the Berkeley Fire Department, authorities were asked to do a hazardous materials investigation after someone reported feeling ill after seeing white powder in the restroom Thursday.

Authorities located the white powder Friday and planned to remove it for assessment. The Berkeley Fire Department went through the building Friday and found no other hazards, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Berkeley City College did not respond Friday to multiple requests for information about the evacuation.

Berkeleyside will update this story as more details are made available.

Update, 2:05 p.m. The evacuation order was lifted at about 2 p.m. and normal operations at the college resumed, according to unconfirmed reports from the police radio.