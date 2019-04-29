Police investigate sexual assault at UC Berkeley fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating a sexual assault early Sunday morning at a UC Berkeley fraternity, authorities report.

The sexual assault took place in the 2700 block of Channing Way, according to the University of California Police Department (UCPD), which released a Nixle alert Sunday morning about the Berkeley Police Department case. UCPD wrote that the survivor is a UC Berkeley student.

Officer Byron White, spokesman for the Berkeley Police Department, said the sexual assault took place between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday. He said he was “unable to provide more information about this incident as this is an active investigation and the victim’s information is confidential.”

An individual familiar with the case told Berkeleyside the young woman who was sexually assaulted is a freshman at UC Berkeley, and that two assailants were responsible. He said the incident took place at Sigma Phi Epsilon, at 2728 Channing Way, which Berkeleyside confirmed by reviewing police scanner archives.

White said, by email, he could not confirm this information or release further detail about the “college age victim” due to the confidential nature of the investigation. White cited Penal Code 293 as the basis for releasing less information than is typically provided about crime reports. He said he could not say anything about the nature of the assault, or release the survivor’s gender or age, due to confidentiality laws.

Police have said nothing about arrests associated with the case.

The local chapter and national office of Sigma Phi Epsilon did not respond to several requests for information Monday from Berkeleyside.

According to the most recent status information posted by UC Berkeley’s Center for Student Conduct, Sigma Phi Epsilon is “in good judicial standing” with the university. The webpage is currently unavailable, however, and the most recent update is from June 2018. (Berkeleyside has alerted the campus to the technical problem with its website.)

UC Berkeley’s Interfraternity Council, the “binding organization that ties [together] all of the recognized fraternity chapters on campus,” did not reply Monday morning to an interview request.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, or SigEp, was founded in 1901 at the University of Richmond, according to a UC Berkeley directory of campus organizations.

Fraternities at UC Berkeley have taken a number of steps in recent years to curtail drinking, as it has been associated with a variety of serious problems, including sexual assaults and fatalities.

SigEp adopted a resolution, effective August 2018, that all common areas would be substance-free, and that alcohol consumption would be restricted to “private rooms of members of the legal drinking age.”

Berkeleyside will update this story if more details become available.