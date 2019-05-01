Bicyclist seriously injured in Berkeley crash with vehicle; intersection closed

A cyclist was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in northwest Berkeley on Wednesday morning during a collision involving a vehicle, authorities report.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Cedar and Ninth streets because the intersection is closed.

Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman, said the crash took place at about 7:15 a.m. The cyclist has been taken to the hospital, he said.

Cedar Street is closed between Eighth and Tenth streets and Ninth Street is closed between Jones and Virginia streets, police report: “If travelling through the area, you should plan an alternative route.”

White said no other details about the crash or involved parties were immediately available.

The Berkeley Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team is en route to the crash scene, White said.