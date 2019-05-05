Older female pedestrian in critical condition after Berkeley crash

A woman who was hit by a motorist as she walked in South Berkeley just before 6 p.m. is in critical condition, authorities report.

The woman, who was described as elderly, was hit by a car on Sacramento Street near Oregon Street, said Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department.

BPD’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team has been called out due to the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Hong said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Police have asked the community to avoid the area: “Southbound Sacramento Street between Stuart Street and Russell Street is closed and will require a detour. Eastbound Oregon Street at Stanton Street is also closed.”

Stay tuned for updates.