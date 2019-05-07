Car found floating in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park

Update, 12:15 p.m.: No one was found in the car, according to BPD’s Off. White. The car was reported stolen on Monday.

Original story: Divers from the Berkeley Fire Department are investigating whether anyone is inside a car that was discovered submerged in the water at Aquatic Park this morning.

Staff from Aquatic Park spotted the roof of a car in the water at 7:47 a.m., according to Berkeley Police Department spokesman Officer Byron E. White. Swimmers from the fire department “were able to check the passenger compartment of the vehicle and saw that no one appeared inside,” he wrote in an email responding to Berkeleyside. “At this time, we are waiting for divers from ACSO to check the remainder of the vehicle.”

Berkeleyside will update the story when more information is available.