Driver taken to hospital with minor injuries after 3-car crash in Berkeley

Update, 1:45 p.m. Police say the roadway is now open.

Original story, 1:40 p.m. Berkeley police have asked motorists to avoid Ashby Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way after a three-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon, authorities report.

Police diverted eastbound and westbound traffic on Ashby “until the intersection can be cleared.” One of the vehicles from the crash, a red sedan, remained in the roadway after the collision with significant front-end damage.

Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman, said a southbound driver on MLK, in the red sedan, had broadsided a northbound pick-up truck that was turning left onto Ashby at about 12:55 p.m. That truck then struck an eastbound vehicle on Ashby that was waiting at the red light, White said.

The motorist who was taken to the hospital, the driver of the red sedan, was listed as having reported a “complaint of pain,” he said.

Speed may turn out to have been a factor in the crash, according to BPD.

As of about 1:30 p.m., a tow truck had arrived to remove the red sedan, White said.

