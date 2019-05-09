Berkeley police search for 10-year-old boys reported to have snatched wallet

Police in Berkeley are looking for what was reported to have been a pair of 10-year-old boys who grabbed a wallet from a pedestrian at Hearst Avenue and California Street on Thursday afternoon.

The crime was reported to the Berkeley Police Department at about 2:15 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the boys took the wallet and ran south toward a car on California Street.

The call comes amid a busy day, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman. Police received two reports earlier Thursday, around 11 a.m., from Cedar-Rose Park, at 1300 Rose St., where one person was punched during a robbery and another person had their property taken.

Stay tuned for updates as they are available.