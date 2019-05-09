Update: Police investigate report of man who brought gun to King school

Police are searching for a man who reportedly brought a gun to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Scroll down for a statement from King’s principal

Police are on campus, at 1781 Rose St. (at Grant Street), to investigate the report. Administrators told police, as of just after 3:30 p.m., that the man with the gun had left campus on foot. A woman who drove by the school as police were responding to the call told Berkeleyside “it looks like half the Berkeley Police Department is parked outside.”

Berkeley Police spokesman Officer Byron White said BPD responded to campus at 3:20 p.m. for “a report that there was possibly a man on King Middle School grounds that was armed with a handgun. Officers responded to King Middle school, searched the school grounds and confirmed that the suspect has left school grounds. Officers are now searching the area for the suspect.”

Witnesses described the person with the gun as a black man, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build and long “twisty” braids. He was wearing a white hooded top, blue jeans and had a handgun, White said.

The man may have been a parent trying to sort out an issue between his child and another student at the school, according to unconfirmed radio reports reviewed by Berkeleyside.

At one point, just before 3:30 p.m., police dispatchers said they were on the phone with a 13-year-old student who was locked in the school game room with about 15 other people, according to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. One King parent told Berkeleyside his daughter texted him at 3:34 p.m. and said campus was “in a lockdown.”

Classes let out for the day at 3:15 p.m.

One community member told Berkeleyside at about 3:45 p.m. that “they are letting students back on campus at King after police entered campus a short while ago with guns drawn.”

As of about 3:50 p.m., campus life appeared to have returned to normal. Students were playing frisbee and chatting on the lawn. There were also students playing foosball in the game room that reportedly had been locked down earlier as police responded to the scene. Students told Berkeleyside they heard the incident may have been the result of a fight between two students, one of whom said he planned to call an adult relative for help. The students said they believed that was likely to have been the man who came to campus with the gun.

One eighth grader told Berkeleyside he had been in the game room when “a girl came in. She was crying and shaking. We locked the door. Everyone started yelling. There were a lot of kids running in. Teachers told everyone to go to the nearest classrooms.” The 14-year-old said he had done “a lot” of lockdown drills while at King, learning safety tactics such as pushing desks up against doors and windows and hiding in the corner.

Patricia Rathwell, who’s taught at King for 20 years, told Berkeleyside she had locked her classroom during the response as per police instructions. Rathwell said the King community had begun lockdown drills in the past couple years: “We practice lockdowns now.”

A number of people told Berkeleyside they were already on high alert after a school shooting in Colorado on Tuesday, which left one student dead and eight wounded. No one was harmed during the incident Thursday at King, police said.

Berkeleyside has also asked the Berkeley Unified School District for comment. This story will be updated when it is provided.

Update, 4:46 p.m. King Principal Janet Levenson sent an email to parents at about 4:40 p.m. titled, “Today’s incident after school.”

“King Families,” she wrote, “Today at dismissal time there was a large police presence at the school. Two relatives of a student came onto campus and another student reported that she thought one of them had a gun. I am grateful to the Berkeley Police Department for taking these threats so seriously and responding so quickly. They determined there was no safety threat at that time. The afterschool went into lockdown for a brief period. The situation resolved very quickly. I am working with the police to figure out exactly what happened and to follow up with all involved. Please reassure your students that it is safe to come to school tomorrow. I will update you with any new information.”

This story is being updated regularly due to the developing nature of events. Berkeleyside’s Natalie Orenstein and Lance Knobel reported from the scene.