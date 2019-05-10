The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of May 10-12

BERKELEY HILLS ROAD RACE The oldest continuously run bicycle road race in the country has its 63rd edition on Saturday morning. The Berkeley Hills Road Race consists of nearly five laps of the so-called three-bears loop in the East Bay hills. Run by the Berkeley Bicycle Club, the BHRR is a fundraiser for Berkeley High’s Mountain Bike Club, in a sponsorship with Shimano. The BHRR – the premier amateur race in Northern California – has been the launch pad for numerous cyclists who have gone on to Olympic and professional renown. More than 400 cyclists are expected for this weekend’s racing. If you want to cheer the cyclists on, get out early: cyclists set out in various categories between 7:30 a.m. and 8:23 a.m., with podium ceremonies kicking off at 10:30 a.m. (For sticklers: we know that none of the loop is actually in Berkeley. But it’s a Berkeley club and it’s for a Berkeley cause.) Saturday, May 11 from 7:30 a.m. Map of the course available on the Berkeley Bicycle Club site, registration, race staging and podium ceremonies are at San Pablo Dam boat launch on San Pablo Dam Road.

EDIBLE SCHOOLYARD PLANT SALE The Edible Schoolyard’s annual plant sale is on Saturday, with a wood-fire pizza oven, garden tours and more. Plus those desirable plants – and a raffle! Funds raised in the sale support the Edible Schoolyard. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OVID REDUX The Kala Art Institute currently has a retrospective exhibition of large-scale narrative paintings by M. Louise Stanley entitled Ovid Redux. In the spirit of Ovid’s writings, “Stanley’s paintings document current and fictitious events using myth and allegory.” Stanley will be leading a free gallery walk-through on Saturday, discussing her art practice and the highlights of the show. Ovid Redux was curated by Peter Selz (celebrating his 100th birthday this year) and Sue Kubly. Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m., Kala Art Gallery, 2990 San Pablo Ave.

HATS AND HIGH TEA The first event of this year’s Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series at the Berkeley Rose Garden is Saturday’s Hats & High Tea, in honor of Mother’s Day. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the garden and its spectacular rose bushes, together with great views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge – all while listening to live jazz provided by the Bay Area Jazz Society. In addition, there’s a tea party and children’s activities. Flowers will be given to mothers in attendance. Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Berkeley Rose Garden, 1200 Euclid Ave.

FAMILY FUN FEST The Ecology Center’s 15th annual Family Fun Festival will be held on Saturday in Civic Center Park, next to the weekly Downtown Berkeley Farmers’ Market. Activities at the Fun Fest include an all-day bouncy house, face painting, creative movement classes, drum circle, petting zoo and a musical performance by the East Bay Harmony Chorus. Sponsor Kaiser Permanente will also be providing a pediatric information table. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Civic Center Park.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Berkeley Rep’s ‘The Good Book’ is… good, and gets better

‘Far Far Better Things’ in Berkeley is heartfelt and honest

‘Press Here: The Musical’: Connecting the dots from book to stage

In the bosom of soul with Wayne Harris at The Marsh; plus recommended gigs

Central Works’ ‘The Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective’ is a charming tale of mayhem and murder

Big Screen Berkeley: CAAMFest 2019, ‘Shadow’