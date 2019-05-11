12 people displaced after fire in northwest Berkeley home

A two-alarm fire on Hearst Avenue displaced 12 people from a northwest Berkeley home on Saturday morning, authorities report.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital for observation, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

Saturday at about 7:20 a.m., BFD got multiple calls about the fire in the 1100 block of Hearst, near Curtis Street. When crews arrived, they saw fire burning in the front of the house, said Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan.

There was a report of two disabled residents in the home and they were rescued by firefighters, he said.

The fire was reported to be under control as of shortly before 9 a.m.

BFD said the house was crowded with items and had been divided into a number of small rooms, which made putting out the blaze a challenge.

In addition to the main home on the property, there was a cottage in the back.

The fire department called the American Red Cross to help relocate the displaced residents.

The fire investigator got to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. to assess damage and determine cause.