The Berkeley Wire: 05.13.19

- Refined plans presented for 7 story building at site of carwash (Socket Site)
- Two vigils planned to honor the unhoused who have recently died (Berkeley Daily Planet)
- Neighbors concerned about price of new housing (NBC Bay Area)
- People's Park at 50: A recap of the struggle that continues (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Free ice cream at Humphrey Slocumbe this week (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Rep announces final three shows for upcoming season (Broadway World)
- Plans for a Berkeley ferry move forward (Daily Cal)