Uber driver arrested in Berkeley faces 2 allegations of kidnapping to commit rape

Police say one woman jumped out of a moving car to escape him. Another threatened to break out his car window after he touched her and locked his doors repeatedly so she couldn’t flee.

The Berkeley Police Department sex crimes office can be reached at 510-981-5735.

According to court papers, 23-year-old Uber driver Gebrele Amare of Oakland picked up two separate fares on the morning of May 2 and tried to convince each of them to have sex with him. The Alameda County district attorney’s office was expected to charge Amare on Monday in connection with those allegations. Berkeley police investigators say they believe there are more victims and ask them to come forward.

“What the riders reported is deeply troubling,” Uber spokesman Andrew Hasbun told Berkeleyside on Monday. He said Uber removed the driver’s access to the app May 2 after riders alerted the company about their experiences. Amare’s start date as a driver with Uber was not immediately available, Hasbun said.

Police say Amare picked up the first customer, a woman in her 20s, at 5:30 a.m. in Berkeley. She had ordered an Uber ride to get to work. According to Berkeley Police sex crimes investigators, Amare then propositioned the woman and said they should get a room together.

She declined his offer and said she needed to get to work. Police wrote in court papers that Amare suddenly prevented the woman from using her phone or getting out of his car. When the woman got to Ashby and Telegraph avenues, however, she saw an opportunity and threw herself from the moving vehicle, police said. The woman managed to run to a nearby business and call for help.

As Berkeley police looked into that case, they learned that a woman in Oakland in her teens made similar allegations against Amare later that morning after he picked her up. In that incident, the Uber driver started to touch the young woman after he picked her up, according to authorities.

The woman demanded that Amare stop the car so she could get out, police said, but he kept locking the doors to keep her from fleeing. Amare finally let her go, police said, when she threatened to break out a car window to escape.

Police then sought a warrant for Amare’s arrest and picked him up Thursday just before 3 p.m., according to court records online.

Amare remains in custody, according to records online. His next court date was not listed as of publication time.

According to company material, every Uber driver must pass a criminal background check. The company screens drivers annually and also uses continuous checking technology that alerts Uber to new arrests.

In addition, Uber has an incident response team that monitors feedback around the clock and can take action, such as removing a driver’s access to the app, in real-time. The company has a phone line where riders can report urgent safety issues, too.

Berkeleyside has asked the Alameda County district attorney’s office for charging information and will update this story when it is available.

