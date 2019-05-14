UC Berkeley police seek help in ‘video voyeurism’ case from campus bathroom

The University of California Police Department released two photographs Tuesday in an effort to determine who left a video camera in a campus restroom stall and recorded multiple people there.

UCPD said some of the images caught on camera depict a person “who may be responsible for unlawfully recording persons in a campus restroom. It is not known if this person is a UC Berkeley student or otherwise affiliated with the University,” UCPD said in the alert. UCPD described the incident as “video voyeurism.”

According to UCPD, someone discovered the video camera March 15 in a restroom stall on the fourth floor of Moffitt Library on the UC Berkeley campus: “The camera contained images of five persons that were apparently recorded that day, and also images of thirteen persons from that same location apparently recorded on 10/15/2018 and 10/18/2018.”

Police released no further information about who found the camera or what the images showed. UCPD did not say if the bathroom stall was gender-specific. Police asked anyone with information about the pictured individual to call UCPD at 510-642-6760.

Berkeleyside was unable to reach UCPD on Tuesday for additional information.

It’s not the first time UC Berkeley police have reported secret recording in a campus bathroom stall. In 2015, UCPD announced the arrest of a former Cal employee they say recorded more than 100 people, including two minors, in a restroom that year.