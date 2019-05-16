UC Berkeley student robbed by knife on campus, police report

A 20-year-old UC Berkeley student was robbed of his laptop Wednesday night on campus by two suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife, according to a UC Berkeley police alert sent out Thursday morning.

UCPD received a report of a robbery at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. The student was walking westbound on the Observatory Hill path from North Gate, approaching Haviland Hall, when he was approached from behind by two suspects, one of whom had a knife, said UCPD.

The suspects took the student’s backpack whose contents included a laptop.

UCPD said the suspects are believed to have been involved in an earlier attempted armed robbery that occurred on Ellsworth Street, between Durant Avenue and Channing Way. Berkeleyside has asked UCPD for more details on that incident.

UCPD is asking that anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 510-642-0472.