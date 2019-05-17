Crash Map: Injuries to cyclists or pedestrians in Berkeley in April

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Berkeley police handled at least 17 crashes in April that resulted in injuries to pedestrians or cyclists, according to preliminary data obtained by Berkeleyside.

That includes 11 injury crashes where drivers struck pedestrians and six involving cyclists. Berkeleyside put them on an interactive map.* Orange markers on the map above show pedestrian injury crashes. Blue markers show collisions involving cyclists. This month, Berkeleyside also mapped the 19 vehicle crashes that resulted in injuries to motorists (purple markers) and will continue to do so.

In January, there were an estimated 30 injury crashes: 19 involved pedestrians and 11 involved cyclists. In February, there were 24: 14 with pedestrians and 10 with cyclists. In March, there were at least 13 injury crashes: nine where drivers struck pedestrians and four involving cyclists.

The April statistics included four hit-and-run crashes where injuries were reported.

Four other crashes are still pending review.

The number of pedestrian and cyclist injury crashes in April showed no change over April 2018.

A number of readers have pointed out that people walk and bike in Berkeley at much higher rates than in many other cities, meaning it’s actually safer to get around in Berkeley even if raw numbers for injury crashes may sometimes be higher than those elsewhere.

Read more about traffic safety on Berkeleyside.

More resources

Want to dig deeper into traffic safety data? Check out these resources.

* Please note: BPD said its list may be incomplete because not all the reports are done and because some of the incidents are tracked separately. Bicycle crashes could potentially involve fixed objects or the roadway rather than vehicles.