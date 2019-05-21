Mapping Berkeley: The 2019 gunfire map

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of May, the Berkeley Police Department had tallied 12 confirmed incidents of gunfire in the city in 2019. The University of California Police Department has had one shooting, at People’s Park, which was fatal.

Berkeleyside has mapped those incidents. Click each marker for further detail and links to past Berkeleyside stories. As of May, only one of BPD’s shootings in 2019 saw someone wounded. That shooting took place in early February.

BPD told Berkeleyside, regarding its list, that police consider a gunfire incident to have been confirmed if officers are able to find evidence, such as casings, damage or a related victim.

Stay tuned for updates. Read more about gunfire in Berkeley.