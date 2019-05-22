Cyclist taken to hospital after Berkeley crash Monday

A 60-year-old Oakland woman was taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after her bicycle and a vehicle collided in central Berkeley, authorities report.

A reader asked Berkeleyside to find out about a “big emergency response” he saw on Dwight Way between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Milvia Street. At about 5:10 p.m., he said, he saw a firetruck parked sideways across the intersection of Dwight and Milvia, and what appeared to be a crowd: “I saw an ambulance screaming up Milvia. I saw a police car with lights flashing blocking Dwight at MLK, and I saw two or three more police vehicles, at least two of them running with lights and sirens.”

Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said the cyclist had been heading south on Milvia, while the driver, a 42-year-old Oakland woman, had been eastbound on Dwight when the two collided at about 4:55 p.m. Monday.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries to her arm and shoulder.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, White said.