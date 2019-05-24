The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of May 24-27

BOB DYLAN BIRTHDAY Bob Dylan is 78. Surely not! Well, it’s true and Ashkenaz is having a Dylan birthday bash on Friday night. Doesn’t this sound great? “Rolling Thunder (left) brings an innovative appreciation of Bob Dylan. Take a mix of Dylan classics and Bootleg series gems, add a heaping spoon full of Grateful Dead essence, some Van Morrison passion, and a pinch of Dr. John cajun hot sauce. Then shake it all up!” Friday, May 24, 8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

WOMEN’S ‘POWER TRIO’ The Freight & Salvage has what it’s calling a “power trio” of female musicians (left) on Saturday night. Cris Williamson founded the first woman-owned, woman-focused record company, Olivia Records, way back in 1975. Berkeley’s own Barbara Higbie sings and plays both piano and violin. Our own Andrew Gilbert called her latest album “gorgeously cinematic.” And Teresa Trull is a “vocal dynamo,” who has also produced more than 30 albums. Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

CHORA NOVA Berkeley-based choral group Chora Nova have a program it calls The French Connection on Saturday night at the First Congregational Church. The group is performing works by two French composers: Francis Poulenc and Camille Saint-Saëns. Both are hugely listenable, but sometimes disparaged as a bit lightweight by more po-faced classical devotees (when I was young and musically arrogant, oh how we laughed at people that enjoyed Tchaikovsky!). The concert opens with Poulenc’s Gloria and closes with Saint-Saëns’ Requiem. Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way.

HOLDING SPACE WORKSHOP BAMPFA is hosting a weaving workshop on Saturday, open to all with admission to the museum. An installation of hand-woven rugs provides the setting for the workshop and “a place to connect with the experience of embodied art making, working through social justice issues in community by moving and making together.” Participants will work with artists Angie Wilson and Rashidi Omari to create woven work “while reflecting on universality, race, gender, and interconnectedness.” Saturday, May 25, 1 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

ZVERI OK, I’m intrigued: “Only a few bands can rival Zveri for eccentricity, excitement and, let’s face it, downright sexiness. Roma Zver have thrilled, shocked and entertained their Russian speaking audience in equal measure since their inception in 2001.” Zveri’s gig is certain to be an unusual way to end Memorial Day. Tovarich! Monday, May 27, 8 p.m., The UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

