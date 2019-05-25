Man, 25, shot in West Berkeley but expected to survive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A 25-year-old man who was shot in West Berkeley sustained serious injuries Friday night, police report.

Police got multiple calls just after 9:20 p.m. Friday about gunshots at Seventh Street and Channing Way, said Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department. (The incident appears with a blue marker on the map above.)

911 callers told police they heard screaming and multiple gunshots, Hong said. When officers arrived they found a parked vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Officers also found multiple casings on the scene. Hong said at least one house in the area was hit by gunfire.

About 15 minutes later, BPD got a call from Highland Hospital in Oakland about a man with a gunshot wound who had arrived at the hospital.

Hong said the wounded man had serious injuries but is expected to survive.

As of Saturday evening, no one had been arrested.

The city of residence of the man who was wounded was not available.

BPD has received 13 confirmed gunfire reports in 2019. Only two, including Friday’s shooting, saw someone wounded.

The University of California Police Department had a fatal shooting at People’s Park.

Police ask anyone with information about Friday’s shooting to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5801.