Police investigate gunfire in Southside Berkeley near Cal campus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Authorities investigated an early-morning gunfire report Sunday near UC Berkeley but found no victims, police say.

At about 1:50 a.m., Berkeley police officers responded to Telegraph and Durant avenues in the Southside neighborhood on a report that gunfire had been heard in the area, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman.

According to UCPD’s ShotSpotter system — which uses microphones to detect gunfire — gunshots were confirmed on Telegraph between Durant and Haste Street, police said.

Officers searched the area but found no victims.

According to witnesses, a male (no age listed) may have been shooting at a vehicle leaving the area. He then got into a two-door vehicle and drove away, White said.

In mid-April, police responded to several gunfire reports in the same area near campus. Two took place April 12 and April 13 on the same block of Durant as the latest shooting. Two others took place April 12 on Bancroft Way and Dwight Way near Piedmont Avenue.

In 2019, BPD has had 14 confirmed incidents of gunfire; two of them saw young men wounded.

UCPD had one shooting, which took place in People’s Park. It was fatal.